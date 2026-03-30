Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.03.2026 19:05:00
Tesla Grew Sales in Europe for the First Time in a Year. Is the Automaker's Stock Set to Soar in 2026?
A ray of hope is finally peaking through the dark clouds that have been lingering over Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) European business for a while now. Namely, for the first time since December 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reports a year-over-year increase in the number of new registrations of Tesla-made vehicles. All told, the American company sold 17,664 vehicles in Europe last month, up nearly 12% from February 2024.Obviously, all big trends start out as small ones, so this small step could be the first step in a positive direction. Anyone viewing this news as a reason to step into beaten-down Tesla shares, however, might want to hold off at least a little while longer. There's some important context missing from the headline.Yes, Tesla made some much-needed progress in Europe last month. That bar was set rather low, though. Due to a retooling shutdown at multiple production facilities in early 2025, Tesla's sales in Europe plunged 40% year over year in February of last year, to only 16,888 automobiles. Simply having these factories up and running again a year later made a world of positive difference this time around. Look for a similar year-over-year benefit in the March 2026 numbers as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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