Tesla Has a Battery Problem

Batteries that will lower costs and increase the density of Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles have been delayed until at least next year. This could impact the sales of new vehicles and allow some competitors to catch up. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights the news and how it impacts the industry. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 12, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.Continue reading