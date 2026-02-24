Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
24.02.2026 01:05:00
Tesla Has a Robotaxi Problem, and That's Bad News for Its Stock
While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently confirmed it will begin production of its Cybercab in June, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the company has a robotaxi problem. The company reported five more crashes involving its robotaxi fleet in Austin, Texas, bringing the total to 14 since its launch last June. While most of the crashes have been minor fender benders at low speeds, one did result in hospitalization.While only 14 crashes doesn't seem like a lot, according to reports, that equals about one crash every 57,000 miles. By comparison, according to Tesla's own data, American drivers are involved in a collision every 229,000 miles, while according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, police report a collision every 500,000 miles. So Tesla's robotaxis are involved in a crash at a rate of four to eight times more often than human drivers -- that's not good. Notably, all these crashes also involved a human driver serving as a safety monitor in the front seat.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
