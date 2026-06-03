Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
03.06.2026 16:07:28
Tesla Has Been Selling the World's Most Efficient EVs for Years, But Rivian May Have Just Unseated It
Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO, RJ Scaringe, has owned a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y. Now, he has built its closest competitor. For years, Tesla has been the gold standard for electric vehicle (EV) efficiency, extracting more miles per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity than anyone else. However, Rivian may have just pulled off a massive engineering feat, matching Tesla’s flagship crossover SUV dead-on for energy efficiency. This could practically change the EV landscape as we see it today. Image source: Rivian Automotive. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
15:41
|Starmer kritisiert Musk: Schürt Spaltung im Land (dpa-AFX)
|
03.06.26
|SpaceX pitches investors $1.8tn valuation in historic IPO (Financial Times)
|
03.06.26
|Musks SpaceX macht Rekord-Börsenpläne offiziell (dpa-AFX)
|
03.06.26
|SpaceX wins tax exemption for $55bn AI chip plant despite local backlash (Financial Times)
|
03.06.26