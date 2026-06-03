Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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03.06.2026 16:07:28

Tesla Has Been Selling the World's Most Efficient EVs for Years, But Rivian May Have Just Unseated It

Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO, RJ Scaringe, has owned a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y. Now, he has built its closest competitor. For years, Tesla has been the gold standard for electric vehicle (EV) efficiency, extracting more miles per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity than anyone else. However, Rivian may have just pulled off a massive engineering feat, matching Tesla’s flagship crossover SUV dead-on for energy efficiency. This could practically change the EV landscape as we see it today. Image source: Rivian Automotive. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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