Tesla Headlines NHTSA Report on Autonomous Crashes

Tesla may be the lead car in the great race to EV dominance, but here's one contest it didn't want to win.On Wednesday, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a report on crashes involving advanced driver-assist systems in the ten months between July 2021 and May 2022. Tesla , responsible for nearly 70% of almost 400 reported crashes, was far and away the biggest culprit. But don't cancel your Cybertruck pre-order just yet -- the auto-safety agency says to tap the brakes before drawing conclusions.