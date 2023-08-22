|
22.08.2023 12:20:34
Tesla Inching Closer To India Debut? Spy Shots Of Model Y At Mahindra Facility Build Up Buzz
This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), has finally set its wheels on Indian terrain, ending years of eager anticipation. The buzz reignited when Carversal unveiled spy shots of the Tesla Model Y, discreetly stationed at Mahindra’s Pune Test Facility. These snapshots not only fuel hope but also paint a clearer picture of Tesla’s long-awaited Indian debut.The story so ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!