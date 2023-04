Tesla Is Choosing Volume Over Margin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For several years now, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been telling investors it wants to grow vehicle production and deliveries at an average annualized rate of 50%. It's been doing just that.But as of late, there's a catch. The company appears to need to lower vehicle prices in order to keep up its staggering growth rate.To this end, Tesla revealed in its first-quarter update that deliveries grew rapidly year over year but its profit margin was hit hard as the electric-car company used price cuts to help drive sales growth. Even more, Tesla seems to be communicating to investors that it will continue to prioritize production and delivery volume over profit margin.Continue reading