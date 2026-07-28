Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.07.2026 07:30:00
Tesla Is Down 30% This Year. Here's Why I'm Still Waiting on the Sidelines.
Even with shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) down over 30% this year, I'm still not ready to buy the stumbling stock. It's been a brutal 2026 for Tesla's investors, but the stock is still trading at an incredible premium, with its trailing P/E ratio sitting around 290. Simply put, the company's valuation of more than $1 trillion leaves little to no room for error. Tesla reported its second-quarter earnings last week, and while revenue and deliveries reached record levels, the electric vehicle company's operating income was slashed by 57% year over year, causing the operating margin to collapse to 1.4%. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share missed analysts' consensus badly, coming in at just $0.33 per share compared to the expected $0.53. Tesla's free cash flow also turned negative as spending on AI, robotics, and autonomous initiatives increased substantially. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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