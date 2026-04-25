Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
25.04.2026 20:36:00
Tesla Is Down After Its Earnings Report. Time to Buy?
Shares of electric-vehicle and energy specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell this week after the company reported its first-quarter results. On the surface, this may seem strange since Tesla's revenue grew at a healthy double-digit rate and profits jumped. But the stock market is forward-looking, and investors may be focusing on something that will weigh on the company's financials for the rest of the year: a major step-up in capital expenditures.Tesla now expects capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion in 2026, the company said during its first-quarter earnings call. Even more, Tesla chief financial officer Vaibhav Taneja said that this spending will likely result in negative free cash flow for the rest of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!