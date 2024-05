Tesla Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.

After looking at the data, you'll quickly see Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the best businesses to have owned in recent times. In the past decade, shares have skyrocketed 1,190% higher, crushing the broader Nasdaq Composite Index by an insanely wide margin.Elon Musk, the company's founder and CEO, deserves a ton of credit for disrupting the massive global car industry, resulting in strong growth for Tesla . This monster success has made this business one of the most valuable in the world.There are reasons to believe that Tesla is great. But investors shouldn't buy the EV stock. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel