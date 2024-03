Tesla Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It

Investors will surely struggle to find better-performing stocks than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the last decade, the maker of popular electric vehicles (EVs) has seen its shares skyrocket 1,030% (as of March 4). That performance is much better than the Nasdaq Composite Index overall.But it hasn't been a rosy picture more recently. This top EV stock is currently 54% below its peak price.Growth-oriented investors who missed Tesla 's long-term returns might be salivating at the opportunity to add the stock to their portfolios at a discount. While this business is great, I don't think you should buy shares.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel