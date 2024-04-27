|
27.04.2024 04:01:31
Tesla 'Is Now Enron, Folks:' Facebook Co-Founder Claims Musk's EV Giant Is Cooking Up Some FSD Data
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has placed high hopes on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. However, the electric vehicle giant’s autonomous driving technology continues to be controversial. On Thursday, a tech entrepreneur made some shocking claims that further clouded the outlook for the technology.Red Flags: Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Facebook (now Meta), expressed strong concerns about Tesla in a post on Meta’s Threads messaging app. He compared Tesla’s situation to the infamous collapse of energy company Enron, stating, “I know I sound crazy to most people who don’t follow $TSLA closely but at this point it really needs to be said. This is Enron now, folks.”Enron executives systematically inflated their company’s financial performance for years, hiding billions in debt through a web of complex financial instruments. It eventually came crashing down, leading to one of the biggest corporate scandals in U.S. history.Moskovitz, who also serves as CEO of work-management platform Asana, suggested that Tesla could face legal repercussions. “People are going to jail at the end,” he warned.See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla StockSkeletons In The Closet? Moskovitz accused Tesla of presenting misleading data about FSD capabilities. “The data doesn’t say what they claim it says, even when they ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!