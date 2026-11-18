Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has started selling its two-seat Cybercab to individual buyers. Invited customers began placing orders last week at $29,990 plus taxes, according to reports from Tesla-focused news sites. Owners also need to pay for a $299-a-month "Autonomy Subscription" to use the car, which has no steering wheel or pedals, and Tesla's order page reportedly estimates delivery in December.

The two-seater has been giving Robotaxi rides in Austin since Sept. 3. But for shareholders, the car's price arguably matters less than what the stock price already assumes. With shares around $380 as I write, Tesla trades at more than 400 times earnings, based on the $0.91 per share it earned in its last four reported quarters.

Where could Tesla stock be in 2030, then? My estimate is about $360 a share by the end of that year. That would put the stock a bit under today's price, down about 1% a year from near $380.

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