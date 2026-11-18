Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.11.2026 09:43:02
Tesla Is Now Taking Cybercab Orders. Here's Where I Think the Stock Will Be in 2030.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has started selling its two-seat Cybercab to individual buyers. Invited customers began placing orders last week at $29,990 plus taxes, according to reports from Tesla-focused news sites. Owners also need to pay for a $299-a-month "Autonomy Subscription" to use the car, which has no steering wheel or pedals, and Tesla's order page reportedly estimates delivery in December.
The two-seater has been giving Robotaxi rides in Austin since Sept. 3. But for shareholders, the car's price arguably matters less than what the stock price already assumes. With shares around $380 as I write, Tesla trades at more than 400 times earnings, based on the $0.91 per share it earned in its last four reported quarters.
Where could Tesla stock be in 2030, then? My estimate is about $360 a share by the end of that year. That would put the stock a bit under today's price, down about 1% a year from near $380.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|11:24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|11:24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|354,45
|1,16%