20.05.2024 11:32:00
Tesla Is Positioning Itself to Become the Largest Car Maker
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most successful companies in the last decade, turning around its business from the brink of bankruptcy to become one of the most-profitable car manufacturers globally.Despite its huge success, the company is not resting on its laurels. It's now aiming at the top position in the auto industry by selling 20 million electric cars in 2030, which is around twice the sales volume of Toyota, the biggest automaker in the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
