30.09.2022 15:18:00
Tesla Is Right to Sell Directly to Consumers -- Here's Why
Years ago, when Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) began selling its electric vehicles, it opted to sell them directly to consumers via its website. No dealers, no middlemen, just a car company selling cars to people who want them.Other automakers balked at the idea. Some said it would never work. Dealers, in particular, despise the idea. But now, based on the research on new car sales from iSeeCars, Tesla's approach to selling cars stands in stark contrast to the massive markups auto dealers are charging customers right now -- some as high as 24% over the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
