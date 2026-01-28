Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.01.2026 09:42:00
Tesla Is Set to Dominate the EV Market -- Here Are 4 Reasons Why
There's no question that the electric vehicle (EV) market has become more competitive for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). At the same time, the company's long-term competitive position is strengthening, and it's well positioned to win the EV market.First, much has been made of Tesla's declining EV deliveries in 2025, and the reality is that they fell by 8.6% compared to 2024. But here's the thing. Tesla's deliveries were negatively affected by the Model Y refresh (the best-selling EV in the U.S., with the Model S second).The Kelley Blue Book Electric Vehicle Sales report's estimates of U.S. EV sales show a decline in the Model Y's market share in the back half of 2024 and the start of 2025, but a quick rebound in the second quarter when the new Model Y became available.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
