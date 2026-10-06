Tesla Just Delivered Excellent News, but Is the Stock a Buy?

Many investors own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares because future product platforms like the Cybercab autonomous robotaxi and the Optimus humanoid robot carry so much potential, but over 70% of the company's revenue still comes from selling passenger electric vehicles (EVs).

Tesla is coming off two straight years of declining EV sales, which dramatically weighed on its financial results. Fortunately, sales returned to growth in the first half of 2026, and last Friday, the company reported more deliveries for the third quarter (ended Sept. 30) than Wall Street expected.

Are these green shoots in the EV business enough reason to buy Tesla stock? The answer might surprise you.

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