Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
06.01.2026 11:06:00
Tesla Just Delivered Very Bad News for Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is trading at a sky-high valuation, as investors place early bets on the future success of product platforms like the Cybercab autonomous robotaxi and the Optimus humanoid robot. These could eventually become the most valuable opportunities in the company's history, but there's a glaring issue in the here and now that investors shouldn't ignore.Tesla is one of the world's largest manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs), and this business still represents 75% of its total revenue. Unfortunately, sales plummeted by the largest amount in the company's history during 2025, as rising competition eroded its market share.The Cybercab and Optimus are still a few years away from mass commercialization, which means Tesla's financial results will face significant pressure in the short-term if its EV business continues to sputter. Here's why investors might want to avoid this stock for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
06.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Tesla auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 150 Dollar (dpa-AFX)