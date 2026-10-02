Tesla Just Lined Up $30 Billion in Credit: What It Means for AI, Capex, and the Investment Case

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently entered into credit agreements that provide it with $30 billion in credit from Citibank and Wells Fargo. It's a significant move that helps de-risk the company's capital spending plans. Still, it also raises questions about exactly what Tesla has planned and how it fits into the narrative of a business that is supposed to be on the cusp of a long-term stream of recurring income from its robotaxi rollout. Here's my take on matters.

There are actually three separate credit agreements.

First, a $20 billion "senior unsecured three-year delayed draw term loan facility" dated Sept. 29, 2026 (the closing date), with Citibank as the administrative agent. Tesla may draw on the facility up to 10 times within 18 months after the closing date. However, the loan facility is automatically reduced to $10 million one year after the closing date, and to $5 million 15 months after the closing date.

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