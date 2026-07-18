Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.07.2026 10:13:00
Tesla Just Posted Its Best Second Quarter Deliveries Ever. Here's the 1 Number That Will Actually Move the Stock on July 22.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors already know the headline numbers for the second quarter. The electric vehicle and energy company said earlier this month that it delivered 480,126 vehicles during the period, up about 25% year over year and more than it has delivered in any second quarter in its history. It also deployed 13.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage products, up about 41% from the year-ago period.What investors don't know yet is what those record deliveries did to Tesla's profitability. That answer arrives on Wednesday, July 22, when the company posts its second-quarter results after market close, followed by a live management webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET.With the stock closing Wednesday at $394.46, down about 12% year to date, Tesla commands a market capitalization of about $1.5 trillion and trades at about 360 times earnings. Investors paying that kind of premium aren't buying delivery counts. They need evidence that Tesla can turn all this volume into profit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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