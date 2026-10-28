Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.10.2026 10:45:00
Tesla Just Spent $4.73 Billion on Capex. Here's Where Every Dollar Went.
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) capital expenditures (capex) totaled $4.73 billion in Q3, more than double the $2.25 billion it spent a year earlier. That's a substantial increase, although considerably less than the roughly $7.5 billion Wall Street anticipated.
Tesla also reduced its full-year capital spending forecast from more than $25 billion to about $20 billion. But that's still more than twice the $8.53 billion it spent in 2025. So where is all that money going? Let's take a closer look.
Tesla has been rapidly expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure at Gigafactory outside of Austin, Texas. This is what's training the neural networks powering full self-driving, Cybercab autonomous vehicles, and Optimus humanoid robots. And it requires thousands of specialized processors, servers, networking equipment, cooling systems, and electrical infrastructure.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
12:00
|Rocket-Lab-Manager Frank Klein: »Wenn Elon Musk die Falcon in Rente schickt, gibt es eine Alternative.« (Spiegel Online)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Kampf gegen die Schuldenkrise: Musks KI-Wette und die Chance für Tesla-Aktien (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Aktie im Plus: Barclays sieht bei Tesla jetzt Kaufchancen und setzt neues Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
|
26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|365,50
|-0,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX etwas höher -- US-Börsen starten freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - KOSPI sehr stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts tendiert. An der Wall Street sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.