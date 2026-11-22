The news that Tesla(NASDAQ:TSLA)is inviting select customers to buy Cybercabs isn't a game changer from a financial perspective (at least not immediately). Still, it is highly symbolic and highlights the case for Tesla shareholders holding fire on agreeing to a potential merger with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) (or SpaceX for short). Here's why.

In itself, buying a Cybercab right now is hardly an attractive option for most people. They are reported to cost $29,990, but they can't be used without a $299 monthly subscription, they lack manual driving controls (a steering wheel, pedals, etc.), and they can only operate in the limited geo-fenced areas where the robotaxi service currently operates.

However, they will obviously attract Tesla enthusiasts, social media influencers, and those confident in widespread regulatory approvals for Tesla's robotaxi service. To be clear, as management is, it's focused on becoming a transportation-as-a-service company with the "vast majority of the Cybercab stuff will be essentially Tesla-owned and Transport-as-a-Service," according to CEO Elon Musk.

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