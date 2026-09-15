Tesla Launches the Cybercab: 2 Key Takeaways for Investors

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybercab was a relatively low-key affair. CEO Elon Musk reportedly did not attend, and management's limited presentation left more questions than answers.

Still, in light of previous disappointments with the robotaxi rollout, in which management arguably overpromised and underdelivered, a more understated approach is probably best. However, the launch of Cybercab should excite long-term investors who are mindful of the huge potential and the risks and uncertainties ahead.

While Cybercab is actively in service and production, the v15 full-self-driving (FSD) software intended to ultimately run it is not yet. A key issue for Tesla investors is that the robotaxi rollout has progressed more slowly than most expected and certainly more slowly than Musk predicted it would last year.

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