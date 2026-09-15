Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.09.2026 21:47:00
Tesla Launches the Cybercab: 2 Key Takeaways for Investors
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybercab was a relatively low-key affair. CEO Elon Musk reportedly did not attend, and management's limited presentation left more questions than answers.
Still, in light of previous disappointments with the robotaxi rollout, in which management arguably overpromised and underdelivered, a more understated approach is probably best. However, the launch of Cybercab should excite long-term investors who are mindful of the huge potential and the risks and uncertainties ahead.
While Cybercab is actively in service and production, the v15 full-self-driving (FSD) software intended to ultimately run it is not yet. A key issue for Tesla investors is that the robotaxi rollout has progressed more slowly than most expected and certainly more slowly than Musk predicted it would last year.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|309,70
|0,32%