Tesla Makes Money Selling Electric Vehicles, But 86% of Its Earnings Might Soon Come From This Instead

Electric vehicle (EV) sales account for more than 81% of Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) total revenue at the moment. The company could sell more than 2 million units this year, making it one of the largest EV manufacturers in the world. But technology investor Cathie Wood thinks artificial intelligence (AI) -- not EV sales -- is the best reason to own Tesla stock. The company is using AI to develop its autonomous full self-driving (FSD) software, which has already completed billions of real-world miles in beta mode.Wood's firm, Ark Investment Management, just released a fresh set of financial models suggesting that EV sales won't be the driving force behind Tesla's success for much longer. With the help of AI, Ark predicts 86% of the company's earnings will come from something else entirely.