|
05.03.2023 01:30:12
Tesla Mexico plant means US$10 billion investment, Garcia says
TESLA’S Mexican plant will probably require US$10 billion in investments in several phases, a game changer for the Nuevo Leon state where it will be based, as global companies rush to relocate to the country’s north, Governor Samuel Garcia said.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
