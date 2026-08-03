Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.08.2026 09:05:00
Tesla Missed Earnings by 38%, but Elon Musk Isn't Worried. Here's What Investors Should Make of That.
The latest earnings report from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) wasn't pretty. The company missed Wall Street's expectations by roughly 38%, operating profit fell to about $400 million from $923 million a year earlier, and free cash flow swung to negative $1.1 billion as capital spending surged. Not surprisingly, the stock sold off sharply. Yet CEO Elon Musk sounded remarkably unconcerned.Instead of focusing on weak quarterly results, Musk emphasized what Tesla is building: autonomous driving, robotaxis, Optimus humanoid robots, and the AI infrastructure needed to support those businesses. Management is intentionally spending heavily today because it believes those investments could create substantially larger revenue streams over the next decade. So the question is: Is that confidence justified?The automotive business is clearly under pressure. Vehicle pricing remains competitive, regulatory credit sales have declined, and margins continue to face pressure. Tesla's automotive gross margin fell to roughly 16.3% during Q2, well below the levels investors became accustomed to just a few years ago. Meanwhile, the company continues spending billions on AI infrastructure, compute capacity, factories, and robotics, helping drive free cash flow to negative $1.1 billion during the second quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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31.07.26
|Experte: Warum Anleger Tesla und SpaceX als Value-Investment sehen sollten (finanzen.at)
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31.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Elon Musk plant keine Trennung von China-Geschäft - Neue Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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31.07.26
|Tesla stellt erste 1.000 Mitarbeiter in Grünheide neu ein (dpa-AFX)
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30.07.26
|Sechs Verlusttage bei Tesla: Kommt jetzt die Wende - dank dieser Aktie? (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|272,75
|0,61%