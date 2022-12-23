|
23.12.2022 02:00:07
Tesla Offers Discounts to US Shoppers
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Tesla's yanking the wheel to try and swerve around the wreckage of Twitter.The EV company whipped out a Christmas discount this holiday season, offering drivers $7,500 off if they take delivery of its popular Model 3 and Model Y vehicles before the end of the year. The company appears to be taking full advantage of a $7,500 per-EV credit headed its way next year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act while CEO Elon Musk keeps trying to figure out how to make his Twitter purchase stop hurting Tesla shares.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
