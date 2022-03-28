|
Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More
The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum.The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price. Meanwhile, though, a much smaller company announced news that was much more important to its fundamental business prospects, and the stock price jumped much more extensively. You can find out more about both companies below.Shares of Tesla climbed almost 6% in premarket trading on Monday morning. The move came amid news that should have been largely irrelevant to the stock's value, but which in practice always gets taken as a positive sign.Continue reading
