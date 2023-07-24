Tesla Plans To Enter Indian Market With Model 3 Or Model Y

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is gearing up to launch operations in India, with a focus on either the Model 3 or Model Y as its initial offerings.

According to sources from Business Today TV, Tesla has set its sights on establishing a significant export hub in India, intending to target the lucrative Asian Pacific and African markets. While the precise location is yet to be finalized, potential sites in Southern India and Gujarat are under consideration.

An ambitious proposal submitted by Tesla unveils plans for the construction of a cutting-edge gigafactory in India. This state-of-the-art facility is envisaged to possess an annual production capacity of approximately half a million electric vehicles, making it a crucial part of Tesla's global manufacturing network.

Tesla's expansion strategy extends beyond manufacturing operations. The company is also committed to establishing a comprehensive charging infrastructure throughout India, effectively addressing one of the key concerns hindering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country. A robust charging network is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating the transition to electric mobility.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, expressed the company's eagerness to enter the Indian market "as soon as humanly possible" in June. This announcement came following a meeting between Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's official visit to the United States. The meeting underscored the shared vision of promoting sustainable transportation solutions and enhancing India's position in the electric vehicle landscape.

Tesla's foray into India represents a significant milestone for the country's electric vehicle market. The company's decision to explore India as a potential export hub highlights the region's growing importance as a strategic market for electric vehicles, attracting global players seeking to capitalize on the country's emerging green mobility ecosystem.

As Tesla moves closer to its Indian debut, the company's plans to manufacture and export electric vehicles from the gigafactory while bolstering the charging infrastructure signal a major step towards accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in the country and beyond.