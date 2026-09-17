18.09.2026 00:39:00

Tesla Posted Negative $1.1 Billion in Free Cash Flow Last Quarter as Elon Musk Ramps Up Spending on Robotaxis and Optimus. Here's Why the Company's $43.5 Billion Cash Cushion Still Matters.

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) business is in an interesting spot. The company saw a significant sales rebound in the second quarter, with revenue rising 26% year over year to reach $22.5 billion. Recent reports also suggest that the company's share of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market has risen sharply amid a substantial sales contraction for the overall industry. And while the company's net income fell 5% annually in the second quarter, the business still recorded net income of $1.11 billion in the period.

On the other hand, positive net income doesn't tell the whole story because the metric doesn't include capital expenditures (capex) that are recorded as assets on the balance sheet. With Tesla betting big on its robotaxi project, Optimus humanoid robots, and other potential growth drivers, the company recorded $5.79 billion in capex in Q2. As a result, the business posted -$1.1 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the period. With FCF coming up negative lately, the company's $43.5 billion cash position provides a valuable cushion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Image source: The White House.

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