Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
07.02.2026 22:30:00
Tesla Puts Its Money Where Its Mouth Is in the Biggest Way Possible
Investors will never be able to claim that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) doesn't shoot for the stars or go all in on its ambitions and vision. Even from its humble beginnings with only the Roadster for sale, plotting to one day reenergize an all-but-dead global electric vehicle industry, it aimed big. Now Tesla is doing it again, except this time its long-term sights are set outside of the automotive industry, and that comes with a cost.For investors who have been part of Tesla's dramatic rise, it's a bittersweet moment to say goodbye to vehicles that were instrumental in turning Tesla into the business it is today, while grappling with a future of humanoid robots, driverless vehicles, and artificial intelligence (AI).Tesla announced it will end production of its high-end Model S sedan and Model X crossover in the second quarter and transform that California-based factory space into an assembly line for the Optimus robot, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "It's time to bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge. We are really moving into a future that is based on autonomy," Musk said during the company's earnings call in January. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
