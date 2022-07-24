|
24.07.2022 17:17:00
Tesla Q2 Earnings Call: 3 Must-See Quotes From Elon Musk
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have surged higher this week, helped by the electric-car maker's second-quarter report, which included better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share and an impressive outlook from management for a strong second half of the year. The upbeat update from management was welcomed warmly by investors as Wall Street is being greeted by a growing number of disappointing quarterly reports this earnings season.While the earnings release included a lot of interesting information, investors interested in the stock should also take some time to listen to Tesla's second-quarter earnings call, where management discussed its results in more detail with analysts. It was packed with helpful information, including additional commentary on the supply chain, more color on the company's plans to boost manufacturing capacity, and more. Management's comments from the call provided important information for investors as they try to assess the company's growth potential.Here are three quotes from the call that investors should see.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!