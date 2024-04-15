|
15.04.2024 11:47:18
Tesla Quietly Signed Deal With India's Tata Electronics To Source Chips: Report
This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.Electric vehicle giant, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), has reportedly entered into a strategic agreement with Tata Electronics to source semiconductor chips for its worldwide operations, signifying the company's increasing focus on the Indian market.As per a report from ET, the deal was discreetly signed a few months ago. With this agreement, Tata Electronics is expected to emerge as a crucial supplier for major global firms, enhancing India's position in the semiconductor value chain.Although the specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, ET sources close to the matter indicate that ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
