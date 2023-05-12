|
12.05.2023 15:15:30
Tesla Raises Prices Again, but This Lesser-Known EV Stock Is Friday's Highflier
Stock market investors have taken a lot of challenges in stride. Despite concerns about the regional banking system, inflation, and the potential for a recession, markets have held their ground. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) appeared likely to gain a bit more ground on Friday morning, as stock index futures showed a modest gain in premarket trading.Making headlines Friday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that it would boost prices once more on several of its electric vehicle (EV) models, answering concerns among some shareholders about keeping margin levels high. That news boosted Tesla's share price, but not nearly as much as a different stock in the EV sector gained Friday. Read on to hear more about Tesla and to discover the name of this little-followed industry peer.Shares of Tesla were up 2% in premarket trading. The automaker has had a number of things to report over the past 24 hours or so, and it has investors looking closely at Tesla stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!