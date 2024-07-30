|
30.07.2024 20:25:33
Tesla Recalls 1.8 Mln EVs To Fix Unlatched Hood Issue
(RTTNews) - Luxury EV maker Tesla (TSLA) has announced a recall of about 1.85 million vehicles in the United States due to risk of software failure to detect an unlatched hood.
According to the NHTSA, an unlatched hood can fully open, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.
Tesla is recalling certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles. The hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened.
Tesla in mid-June began rolling out an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, NHTSA said. The updated software detects an open hood and alerts drivers. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 22, 2024.
Tesla said it was first made aware of a problem with its hood's latch in China earlier this year. It took a few months, but it figured out an issue that could result in drivers not being notified that the latch wasn't properly closed before starting to drive.
Following the findings in China, Tesla conducted investigations in Europe and North America and it found the same problem and some warranty claims matching the problem.
