Tesla Recalls 130,000 Vehicles Due To CPU Overheating; To Fix The Issue Over Software Update

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is recalling nearly 130,000 vehicles due to overheating that may lead to malfunction in center display. As usual, the company will fix the issue through an over-the-air software update.

The company is recalling 129,960 units of certain 2021-2022 Model S, Model X, and 2022 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The infotainment central processing unit (CPU) may overheat during the preparation or process of fast-charging, causing the CPU to lag or restart.

A lagging or restarting CPU may prevent the center screen from displaying the rear-view camera image, gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update that will improve CPU temperature management, free of charge.

TSLA is currently trading at $809.63, up $22.52 or 2.86%, on the Nasdaq.