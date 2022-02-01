Tesla Recalls About 54,000 U.S Vehicles Due To Software Issue

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has recalled about 54,000 U.S. vehicles because their "Full Self-Driving (Beta)" software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt, according to several media reports citing the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's document.

The reports said the recall covers 53,822 vehicles, including certain 2016-2022 Model S and Model X cars, 2017-2022 Model 3s, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

According to the reports, Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, free of charge. Owners will get required notification letters on March 28.