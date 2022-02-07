Tesla Receives Subpoena From SEC Related To Musk's "Take-Private" Tweet

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Monday revealed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November related to CEO Elon Musk's old tweet that he was taking the company private.

"The SEC had issued subpoenas to Tesla in connection with Elon Musk's prior statement that he was considering taking Tesla private. The take-private investigation was resolved and closed with a settlement entered into with the SEC in September 2018 and as further clarified in April 2019 in an amendment. More recently, on November 16, 2021, the SEC issued a subpoena to us seeking information on our governance processes around compliance with the SEC settlement, as amended," Tesla said in a SEC filing.

In September 2018, Musk was sued by the SEC for a tweet that claimed he had secured funding for potentially taking Tesla private at $420 per share. The lawsuit claimed that discussions Musk held with foreign investors in July 2018 did not confirm key deal terms and thus characterized the tweet as false, misleading, and damaging to investors, and sought to bar Musk from serving as CEO of publicly traded companies.

Two days later, Musk settled with the SEC, without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations. As a result, Musk and Tesla were fined $20 million each, and Musk was forced to step down for three years as Tesla chairman but was able to remain as CEO.