Tesla Reportedly Plans More Layoffs, Hiring Freeze

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA), has reportedly told its employees that it is implementing a hiring freeze.

According to Electrek, citing unnamed source, the company has halted hiring for the time being and teams will need to lay some people off in the first quarter of 2023.

However, it is not clear how extensive the hiring freeze will be as Tesla is still planning to expand in some manufacturing locations.

Tesla's stock has more than halved in value this year due to a sell-off triggered by Musk's $44 billion acquisition of social media company Twitter. Tesla's stock has also been impacted by its disappointing quarterly results as well as ongoing disruptions at one of its factories in Shanghai. Musk's selling of Tesla shares to finance takeover of the social media platform has also impacted the price.

In June, Tesla had announced that it will reduce its salaried workforce by around 10% over the next three months.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg, Elon Musk noted that the planned cuts would amount to about a 3.5% reduction in total headcount at the company. The company has employed around 100,000 people at the end of 2021.

Tesla had previously stated that its own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the rest of 2022.