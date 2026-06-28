Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.06.2026 01:03:00
Tesla Reports Q2 Deliveries in a Matter of Days. Here's the Number That Matters.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its second-quarter vehicle deliveries in the first days of July -- something that will draw attention away from its more aspirational ventures like robotaxis and humanoid robots. The most important figure from the production and delivery update will likely be the year-over-year growth rate in deliveries.The update will be timely, as deliveries are the most direct measure of whether demand for Tesla's cars is recovering after a difficult 2025 -- and this quarter is the first meaningful test of whether that recovery has staying power.In 2025, Tesla delivered 1,636,129 vehicles, down 8.6% from nearly 1.8 million in 2024. The first quarter of 2026 brought a return to growth, with deliveries rising 6.3% year over year to 358,023. But there was a complication: Tesla produced about 50,000 more vehicles than it delivered -- a larger-than-usual gap between supply and demand that likely worried some investors. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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