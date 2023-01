Tesla Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares falling 65% in 2022, shareholders were likely hoping for good news from the electric-car maker when it reported fourth-quarter deliveries. Unfortunately, the automaker's update on quarterly production and deliveries may not be enough to excite investors.Though the period's deliveries marked a record for the company, they missed analysts' consensus forecast. In addition, Tesla's year-over-year growth rate in deliveries slowed significantly, compared to Q3.It's possible that slowing demand is not the reason for the deceleration -- at least based on Tesla's commentary in its report about its production and delivery trends. Here's a closer look at the key facts from Tesla's update on fourth-quarter deliveries and production.Continue reading