03.04.2023 17:21:36
Tesla Reports Record Vehicle Deliveries: Should Investors Rush to Buy the Stock?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the undisputed leader of the electric vehicle industry. It produces and sells the most cars, and it also maintains the highest profit margins. But competition is growing, and Tesla is facing threats not only from electric vehicle start-ups, but also established car manufacturers moving into the space.That's why Wall Street watches the company's quarterly delivery numbers closely. They indicate whether Tesla is on track to meet its yearly sales targets and, therefore, just how impactful the competition has been. It just released its production and delivery figures for the first quarter of this year, and both numbers marked an all-time high. But that's not the entire story, so should investors buy Tesla stock on those results?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
