22.08.2023 08:25:26
Tesla Revs Up Cybertruck Mass Production For Fall Delivery Spectacle, Pricing Clues Emerge From New Report
After multiple sightings and an official announcement concerning the first Cybertruck rolling off the production line, a new report said the production of Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) newest electric vehicle has begun.What Happened: Tesla could be prepping for a fall delivery event for the Cybertruck, Forbes reported, citing video clips of car carriers loaded with the vehicle. The marks progress, given social media posts so far carried only shots of camouflaged Cybertrucks on the move, interior videos, and drone pics of Giga Austin, where the vehicle is being made, the report said.Looks like Tesla Fremont ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
