Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.05.2026 14:57:00
Tesla Robotaxi Problems in Texas: What Could It Mean for TSLA Stock?
The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) robotaxi rollout has not exactly gone smoothly.Recent reports and user demonstrations have shown some Tesla robotaxis struggling with basic navigation, requiring remote operator intervention -- which in two instances led to low-speed crashes in Austin, Texas -- and in at least one case taking a dramatically inefficient route in Dallas that turned a short trip into an ordeal.That doesn't sound particularly reassuring. But for investors, the bigger question is whether these problems actually change the outlook for Tesla stock. The answer? Probably not -- at least not yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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