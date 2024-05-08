08.05.2024 10:37:52

Tesla Robotaxis Hitting China's Streets Soon? EV Giant Reportedly Welcomed To Do Some Trials But No Full FSD Rollout Yet

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk reportedly proposed testing its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software on roads in China by deploying them in robotaxis during his recent visit to the country. And he seems to have found favor with the authorities, albeit in limited measure.What Happened: The Chinese government told the billionaire CEO that it “welcomes Tesla to do some robotaxi tests in the country,” China Daily reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.The authorities, however, did not approve the widespread use of FSD functions, as per the report.Why It Matters: Musk visited China ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga

