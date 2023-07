Tesla Rolls Out the Cybertruck. Is Rivian Finished?

In the electric vehicle (EV) world, a truck is one of the last models to come to market. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat everyone to the punch with its R1T and R1S models, but General Motors and Ford Motor soon followed suit with their launches.EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has long talked about its Cybertruck EV, but had yet to roll one off the production line. However, the first Cybertruck EV rolled off the production line in mid-July, signaling that years of delays are finally over.With the Cybertruck nearing mass delivery, is Rivian finished? Or can the company survive in an increasingly crowded environment?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel