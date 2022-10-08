|
08.10.2022 16:41:00
Tesla Semi Deliveries Set to Begin Soon: What You Need to Know
Better late than never. Electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is about to ramp up production of its long-awaited semi truck, with the first deliveries occurring on Dec. 1. When Tesla Semi was unveiled nearly five years ago, the plan was to bring it to market by 2019.With 500 miles of range, the new all-electric truck will be the company's first commercial vehicle, CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter Thursday afternoon. More importantly, the start of Tesla Semi production is a sign that some of the automaker's production constraints are easing, as the truck's delayed launch was primarily due to supply chain challenges.Though investors likely read about Tesla Semi when it was announced in 2017, it's been long enough that a refresher on the upcoming vehicle makes sense. At the time of its launch, the vehicle's 500 miles of range was perhaps the biggest surprise. Impressively, this estimated range is achievable with an 82,000-pound gross combination weight, or the total weight of the vehicle, cargo, passengers, and trailer combined.Continue reading
