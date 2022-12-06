|
06.12.2022 17:00:00
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) "Semi Delivery Event" last Thursday evening kicked off with the flair investors and aficionados of the company's electric vehicles (EVs) have come to expect. CEO Elon Musk hitched a ride on to the event's stage on a Tesla Semi, an electric Class 8 semi truck.The event celebrated the EV pioneer's first delivery of a Semi, which went to food and beverage giant PepsiCo on the prior day. It was held at the company's Nevada production facility, co-hosted by Tesla Semi engineering lead Dan Priestley, and livestreamed on Twitter. Tesla unveiled a concept Semi in 2017, which is when Pepsi placed an order for 100 trucks. The company had originally planned to begin production in 2019, but delayed it in order to focus on churning out Model 3 sedans. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
