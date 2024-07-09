|
09.07.2024 05:50:05
Tesla Set To Introduce 'Night Curfew' And Speed Limiters — A Bane For Teens But A Boon For Parents?
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly working on a new software update that will include parental controls, in a bid to enhance safety and security. The update, rumored to be version 2024.26, will introduce features such as a “Night Curfew” and speed limiters.What Happened: The “Night Curfew” feature is expected to alert parents via the Tesla app if their car is driven past a certain time. Additionally, parents will be able to set maximum speed limits and limit acceleration, according to Not a Tesla App and Tessie, websites that track Tesla software changes. The update, which is said to have been released to employees on Wednesday, will also include a PIN-based system for enabling these features.These controls are designed to help parents enforce curfews and monitor their teenagers’ driving habits. They will also allow parents to set a maximum speed limit and reduce acceleration, similar to the existing “Valet Mode” option. Other ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
