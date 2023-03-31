|
31.03.2023 02:00:31
Tesla Solar Roofs Aren't Doing Nearly As Well As They'd Hoped
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A dark cloud is hovering over Tesla's solar business.A study by research firm Wood Mackenzie found that Tesla has installed a total of 3,000 Solar Roofs -- its stylish flagship alternative to solar panels -- in the US. This puts Tesla way behind the schedule the company set for itself in 2019 of installing 1,000 per week by 2020. Sure, there was a fairly big and communicable global blip in that timeline, but we're now four years down the line and Tesla isn't known for sticking to its own production deadlines.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!